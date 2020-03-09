Forms of Public and Private Transportation

Hoover Senior Center 400 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Forms of Public and Private Transportation. It is open to the public. Instructor: Marty Robinowich, environmentalist and sustainable transportation provider. Marty will describe public ride-sharing programs such as Uber, Lyft, Zypp, Clastran and a service for which Marty drives, Boomerang Transport, which transports workers' compensation participants.

