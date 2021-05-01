Founders Place respite care ministry for adults living with memory loss is re-opening and enrolling now!
to
Saint Luke's Episcopal Church 3736 Montrose Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama
Founders Place respite care ministry for adults living with memory loss is re-opening the doors to their program for in-person gatherings in a loving and joy-filled community. Sessions provide true connection for the participants, as well as the volunteers and include movement, exercise, games, expressive arts, and an abundance of fellowship, stimulating cognition and nurturing growth.
Info
Saint Luke's Episcopal Church 3736 Montrose Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama
Counseling & Support Groups, Education & Learning, events, Health & Wellness