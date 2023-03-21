Founders Place Respite Ministry for Adults with Memory Loss To Host a "Lunch and Learn"... Compassionate Communication

FOUNDERS PLACE in collaboration with Alzheimer's of Central Alabama, Saint Luke's Episcopal Church, and Mountain Brook Baptist Church present:

COMPASSIONATE COMMUNICATION:

A Lunch and Learn on how to connect with someone living with dementia,

led by Dr. Renée Brown Harmon, author of Surfing the Waves of Alzheimer’s: Principles of Caregiving That Kept Me Upright.

Learn how communication skills are affected by dementia,

and how we can best address those changes.

Through her lecture, storytelling, and interactive activities, Dr. Harmon will help us

deepen our connections with our loved ones who are living with all stages of

Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

This event is appropriate for both family and paid caregivers.

CEU (continuing education units) available.

Registration: https://saintlukes.shelbynextchms.com/external/form/1b73fc32-8fba-4ffd-9b81-3cd1ac4a8bba

or call 704.779.2579