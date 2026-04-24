Free Brunch Music at Rojo with McKinney and Stauffer!
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Rojo Birmingham 2921 Highland Ave, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35205
Free Music in the Side Room at Rojo for Brunch on April 26 from 12-2pm. There will be a bartender in the side room to take your food and drink orders. Steve and Brent will be playing audience friendly classics from the days of favorite "tunes." Rollicking ragtime, Tin Pan Alley and Broadway favorites, doo-wop and girl group classics, movie themes and more in a jazz styling.
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Rojo Birmingham 2921 Highland Ave, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35205
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