Free Fencing

Birmingham Fencing Club 1581 Montgomery Highway, Suite 109, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

We will begin with a brief description of fencing, review the equipment we use, and offer a chance to address any questions you have. You will learn fencing basics, and then everyone will put on fencing gear and give it a try for 30-45 minutes. You will have great fun, as we provide a relaxing environment to try fencing before you make a decision to join classes.

Helpful Tips – We ask that you wear some type of athletic or tennis shoes (no sandals please). Remember that it’s an active sport!

