Friend's of O'Neal Library Book Sale
to
O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Shop at the annual Friends of the O’Neal Library’s
book sale on Friday and Saturday, February 20 - 21
from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., and Sunday, February 22
from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Those who donate $50 or more to
the Mountain Brook Library Foundation, a supporting
organization of the O’Neal Library, can shop early and
enjoy fellowship at the Preview Party on Thursday night,
February 19, from 6:00-8:00 p.m.
The sale will feature rare and signed books, as well ascfiction and nonfiction books for all ages, puzzles, picture
books, and frameable prints. Proceeds from the sale
benefit the teen and adult programs at the Library