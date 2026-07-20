All Your Friends

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Saturn 200 41st St S, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35222

All Your Friends is the indie sleaze DJ dance party remixing all your favorite 2010s indie hits from Passion Pit, Grouplove, and LCD Soundsystem and more! Join the modern underground where bloghouse, post-punk revival, and internet-era club music collide. Grab your digital camera and relive the Tumblr and MySpace era where every night felt like a house show turned afterparty, soundtracked by The 1975, Phoenix, The Strokes, Tame Impala and more.

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Saturn 200 41st St S, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35222
Dance
205-703-9546
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