Friends of O'Neal Library Book Sale

Shop at the annual Friends of the O’Neal Library’s

book sale on Friday and Saturday, February 20 - 21

from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., and Sunday, February 22

from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Those who donate $50 or more to

the Mountain Brook Library Foundation, a supporting

organization of the O’Neal Library, can shop early and

enjoy fellowship at the Preview Party on Thursday night,

February 19, from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

The sale will feature rare and signed books, as well ascfiction and nonfiction books for all ages, puzzles, picture

books, and frameable prints. Proceeds from the sale

benefit the teen and adult programs at the Library