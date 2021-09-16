Friends of O'Neal Library Book Sale: Abridged

The Friends of O'Neal Library are having an abridged version of their popular book sale. Sale is open to the public Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17 and 18 from 10-4. Library donors can shop early on Thursday Sept 16 from 10-4. Not a donor? You can make a donation at the door ($25 minimum).

Per library guidelines, masks and social distancing are required in the meeting rooms and basement during the sale. In order to keep everyone safe, capacity will be monitored.