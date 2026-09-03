Fuller Creek Fall Festival Returns Oct. 3 - Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church will host its annual Fuller Creek Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 1 to 5 p.m. The free, family-friendly celebration will feature children’s activities, food and fun for all ages and live music by ROLLIN’ IN THE HAY and Consider the Ravens. Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs and coolers with their favorite beverages. The festival will be held at Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church, 3405 Brookwood Road in Mountain Brook. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.