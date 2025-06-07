Please join us for the first FULLER CREEK MUSIC FESTIVAL at Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church Campus, 3405 Brookwood Road, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. Noon - 8:30 pm, Entertainment: David Stephens, Puppeteer, Three on a String, Rob Robinson, 2Blu , Chas Crawford. Bring your festival chairs and coolers. A food truck will be available to provide tasty food.