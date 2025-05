Please join us for the FIRST FULLER. CREEK MUSIC FESTIVAL

Saturday June 7, 2025. **** Noon - 8:30 pm

ENTERTAINMENT

12;00 pm. - David Stephens, Puppeteer

1:30 pm. - Three on a String

4:00 pm. - 2Blu

6:30 pm - Chas Crawford Duo

Bring your festival chairs and coolers! A food truck will be available to provide tasty food! It’s a free festival, but donations will be appreciated. Thank you!

Event Coordinator,

Diane B. Beck

(205) 915-0903