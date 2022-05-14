Fur the Love Gala and Silent Auction

to

Birmingham Birmingham, Alabama 35242

The Address Makeover Gals proudly present "Fur The Love" Gala and Silent Auction. Join us for an exciting evening with food from Taziki's, wine, signature Tito's cocktail (The Hair Of The Dog), live music, silent auction and a gallery of locally painted pet portraits. All proceeds from ticket sales and silent auction will be donated to Hand in Paw. This event is to raise money and awareness for this wonderful organization. Hand in Paw's mission is to improve human health and well being through Animal Assisted Therapy. Dress: Colorful cocktail!

Birmingham Birmingham, Alabama 35242
