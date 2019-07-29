Garden Hacks: How to Use Technology in the Gardens (Grades 6–9)

The Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens is excited to team up with Tech Birmingham Kids Code for this weeklong summer camp for teens interested in learning how to use technology to solve real-world gardening and agricultural challenges. Participants will explore product development, design, and testing; basic electrical engineering; critical thinking and problem-solving while also discovering the factors involved in maintaining the health of plants and providing a safe and nurturing environment for visitors to the Gardens.

Cost is $280 for Members of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens (Hydrangea level or above) and $350 for Non-Members. For more information, visit https://bbgardens.org/garden-hacks-how-to-use-technology-in-the-gardens.php