Genre Reading Group - Magazines

(from thepsychologist.bps.org.uk) "Journalist Ferris Jabr, author of the excellent Scientific Mind article ‘The reading brain in the digital age’, thinks that magazines matter. He describes them as ‘chimeras’: ‘As physical objects, magazines are larger than the average paperback book, offering a generous canvas for words and images, which means more opportunities for visual landmarks that help people establish a sense of progress in a text and remember where in the publication they read something. Because they prioritise visual aesthetics throughout their pages, not just on the covers, magazines create a highly sensory reading experience, which improves memory. And because they are generally not regarded as permanent fixtures for the bookshelf – because we bend, fold, rip, clip them without much concern – they encourage sharing and social reading.’"

Explore the magazine collection at Emmet O'Neal Library. We have a large and varied collection of magazines on the second floor and they are available for checkout! Prefer the digital experience? Download the Flipster app and read on your mobile device (requires a valid library card).

The Genre Reading Group selects topics and readers select their own book within the topic. Reading choices are shared and discussed in a roundtable format. For more information, contact Holley at 205.445.1117 or hwesley@eolib.org.