Genre Reading Group Online: Fantasy Fiction

(from theguardian.com) "Has fantasy fiction, for decades a thriving literary genre, finally taken its place in the literary mainstream? It hardly needs bien pensant “literary” admirers: the most successful fantasy novelists have not only their sales figures to encourage them, but also the host of companion volumes, analytical websites, conferences and online commentaries that characterise fantasy fandom. It is a genre that has always generated critical expertise, and fantasy novelists have long been in a dialogue with their readers that other novelists must envy (witness the attention given to every tweet made by Neil Gaiman to his 2.2 million followers)."

Looking for inspiration? Visit https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2019/07/21/the-best-fantasy-novels-of-all-time/#336d479969ec

or

https://www.npr.org/2011/08/11/139085843/your-picks-top-100-science-fiction-fantasy-books

The Genre Reading Group selects topics and readers select their own book within the topic. Reading choices are shared and discussed in a roundtable format. For more information, contact Holley at 205.445.1117 or hwesley@eolib.org.