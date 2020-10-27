Genre Reading Group Online: Inventors & Inventions

Register your email to receive a link to the Zoom meeting the morning of the event.

(from history.com) "Inventions from the telephone to the Model T and the computer have defined human history, and inventors like Leonardo da Vinci, Nikola Tesla, Thomas Edison, Eli Whitney and Alexander Graham Bell have transformed our society."

This meeting is the perfect time to explore an invention and/or invention that has always fascinated you! Looking for inspiration? Visit https://www.goodreads.com/shelf/show/invention

The Genre Reading Group selects topics and readers select their own book within the topic. Reading choices are shared and discussed in a roundtable format. For more information, contact Holley at 205.445.1117 or hwesley@eolib.org.