Genre Reading Group Online: Reader's Choice

(from booktrust.org.uk) "Reading for pleasure has many non-literacy benefits and can increase empathy, improve relationships with others, reduce the symptoms of depression and improve well-being throughout life. Reading for pleasure has social benefits as well and can make people feel more connected to the wider community. Reading increases a person’s understanding of their own identity, improves empathy and gives them an insight into the world view of others (The Reading Agency 2015)."

Twice a year, GRG does not select a specific topic, instead encouraging participants to make a completely free choice of whatever they'd like to read. This is one of those months!

The Genre Reading Group selects topics and readers select their own book within the topic. Reading choices are shared and discussed in a roundtable format. For more information, contact Holley at 205.445.1117 or hwesley@eolib.org.