Meetings are on Zoom until further notice. Register your email to receive a link to the meeting the morning of the event.

Read/listen/watch outside your comfort zone! In the Genre Reading Group (GRG), we read and talk about topics rather than all reading one book and discussing it. Pick any book/audiobook/movie within the topic that you'd like to enjoy and come tell us about it! For more information, contact Holley at 205-445-1117 or hwesley@oneallibrary.org.

January 26 - The Harlem Renaissance

February 23 - Fiction about Art

March 30 - Disease

April 27 - Non-U.S. Authors

May 25 - Reader's Choice (no assigned topic)

June 29 - Ancient Egypt

July 27 - Author Study: Elizabeth Berg

August 31 - Myth & Fairy Tales

September 28 - Westerns

October 26 - World Spiritual Belief

November 30 - American Masters

December 28 - Reader's Choice (no assigned topic)