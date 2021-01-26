Genre Reading Group
to
O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Meetings are on Zoom until further notice. Register your email to receive a link to the meeting the morning of the event.
Read/listen/watch outside your comfort zone! In the Genre Reading Group (GRG), we read and talk about topics rather than all reading one book and discussing it. Pick any book/audiobook/movie within the topic that you'd like to enjoy and come tell us about it! For more information, contact Holley at 205-445-1117 or hwesley@oneallibrary.org.
January 26 - The Harlem Renaissance
February 23 - Fiction about Art
March 30 - Disease
April 27 - Non-U.S. Authors
May 25 - Reader's Choice (no assigned topic)
June 29 - Ancient Egypt
July 27 - Author Study: Elizabeth Berg
August 31 - Myth & Fairy Tales
September 28 - Westerns
October 26 - World Spiritual Belief
November 30 - American Masters
December 28 - Reader's Choice (no assigned topic)