OLLI at UA presents a free program entitled "Georgia O'Keeffe: Letters, Paintings, and Photographs" by Audrey McGuire. “I am Georgia O’Keeffe. I’ve always known what I wanted. When I was small, I played alone for hours and hours. I do things other people don’t

do.” Hear the story of one of America’s most famous artists. Her uniquely spirited artistic journey from the prairie of Wisconsin, to the

plains of Texas, to the city of New York and to the Desert of New Mexico. These free OLLI programs are presented thru ZOOM virtual meeting technology. You must register with the OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link for that program. Go to olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 to register or get more information.