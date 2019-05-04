Girl Scout Daisy Try It

Girl Scout House 55 Vine Street, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213

Calling all G.I.R.Ls (Go-getters | Innovators | Risk-takers | Leaders). Rising kindergarten girls and their parents are invited to the Mountain Brook Girl Scout house to learn more about Girl Scouts. Girls will have the chance to try Daisy activities while parents learn more about the organization.

