GirlSpring: Focus on Empowerment!

Join GirlSpring, photographers Beth Hontzas & Kim Eriksson, and Birmingham Martial Arts for an empowering event! Girls will be given an opportunity to participate in a self-defense * martial arts while learning how to follow ones passion with six-degree black belt Senior Master Heather Potter!

Here’s What to Expect!

• Professional portraits

• Karate demonstration/instruction

• Cookie decorating

Cost: $65

Sign up here:

https://www.girlspring.com/june-15-focus-on-empowerment/