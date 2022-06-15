GirlSpring: Focus on Empowerment!
to
Birmingham Birmingham, Alabama 35242
Join GirlSpring, photographers Beth Hontzas & Kim Eriksson, and Birmingham Martial Arts for an empowering event! Girls will be given an opportunity to participate in a self-defense * martial arts while learning how to follow ones passion with six-degree black belt Senior Master Heather Potter!
Here’s What to Expect!
• Professional portraits
• Karate demonstration/instruction
• Cookie decorating
Cost: $65
Sign up here:
https://www.girlspring.com/june-15-focus-on-empowerment/
Info
Birmingham Birmingham, Alabama 35242
Education & Learning, events