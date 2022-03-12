GirlSpring Presents: A FREE Film Screening of "Hidden Figures"

Join GirlSpring for a FREE film screening of “Hidden Figures” on Saturday, March 12 at ArtPlay!

2PM – Meet GirlSpring’s Springboarders, Teen Leadership Group for Girls

We are taking applications for this dynamic group! Open to girls ages 13-18 (girls cannot be older than high school juniors when applying), this diverse group addresses issues that all girls face by creating content on our website for girls by girls! They write articles & poetry, create artwork & podcasts, interview successful women from our community, and discuss important issues surrounding social justice, girls empowerment, and more! Meet our members and see if this is the group for you! Enjoy a free film too!

2:30PM – SHOWTIME!!

**Popcorn provided

Contact kristen@girlspring.com with any questions