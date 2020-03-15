GirlSpring Presents: "Stand Up, Speak Out - The Nina Miglionico Story"

As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the suffragist movement, we encourage girls middle school and up to attend this FREE screening of

"Stand Up, Speak Out - The Nina Miglionico Story" (52 minutes). The film is a portrait of one of the first female lawyers in Alabama, who fought tirelessly for segregation reform and equal rights for women in the face of adversity in the 1960’s and beyond. The film weaves in Miglionico’s words among interviews with other pioneering Alabama leaders, including the first African-American woman elected as a judge and the first woman senator.

Directed and produced by Birmingham attorney Jenna M. Bedsole. The film originally aired at Sidewalk Film Festival, Alabama Public Television and has been screened in several venues locally. After the film, Ms. Bedsole will offer a Q & A with the audience.

In addition to this film, Ms. Bedsole has produced and directed several others, including, most recently, “The Fight for the Noblest Democracy: Women’s Suffrage in Alabama” – a short film that briefly reviews the national suffrage movement and then turns its focus to the suffrage movement in Alabama.

Presented by GirlSpring and hosted by Homewood Library