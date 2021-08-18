GirlSpring Presents - "The Social Dilemma" Netflix TeleParty

Join GirlSpring for a Netflix TeleParty screening of The Social Dilemma

We tweet, we like, and we share— but what are the consequences of our growing dependence on social media? As digital platforms increasingly become a lifeline to stay connected, Silicon Valley insiders reveal how social media is reprogramming civilization by exposing what’s hiding on the other side of your screen. Watch The Social Dilemma on Netflix.

Learn more at www.thesocialdilemma.com.

Note: You must have an active Netflix subscription to join the teleparty.

After watching the film, join us August 22 for a follow-up discussion about the effects of social media on mental health. Search GirlSpring for details.