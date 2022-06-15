GirlSpring's Focus on Empowerment

Oakworth Capital Bank presents Focus on Empowerment - a FUNdraiser for GirlSpring! Grab your girls ages 9-14, and head to this workshop! While raising money to support the programming of GirlSpring, girls will participate in a self-defense workshop with Senior Master Heather Potter of Birmingham Martial Arts, have a professional portrait photo shoot with Beth Hontzas and Kim Eriksson--two of Bham's best photographers, and learn some cookie decorating tips from Sally McKay of Sally's Confections!

Birmingham Bar Association, 2021 2nd Ave. North; free parking available.

Tickets are $65, sibling discounts available.