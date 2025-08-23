GirlSpring Teen Group Fall Kickoff

O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213

GirlSpring, a nonprofit founded by Jane Stephens Comer, is hosting an information session and taking applications for their teen leadership group for girls. The event will include an overview of the organization, what all the teen group entails, plus icebreakers and refreshments! Open to girls ages 13-18.

O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
