Glow for a Cure - Alzheimer's of Central Alabama

Support our Junior Board's Pre-Doctoral Scholars Program in Alzheimer's Research at UAB and enjoy nine holes of golf, dinner, and nine more holes with lighted balls, tees, and greens. Live music and an auction will add to the fun of the dinner break. Hole Sponsorships are $1,000 and include a foursome. $200 for individual golfers. Spectator tickets, which include dinner, are $25. www.alzca.org/glow/