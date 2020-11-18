Get ready for the Birmingham Zoo’s new larger than life illuminated experience, Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration! This extraordinary event will be held on select nights from 5pm until 9pm during the months of November, December, and January. Guests will be captivated by visually stunning lantern creations of wildlife from around the world. Watch the Zoo come alive with hundreds of marvelous animal shapes of all sizes – from pandas, elephants, cheetahs, polar bears, and whales – soaring up to 30 feet high! Spend all winter long with your Birmingham Zoo and glow wild into the new year!

Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration is made possible by presenting sponsor Wells Fargo and featured sponsors Chick-fil-A Birmingham, UAB Callahan Eye Hospital & Clinics, T-Mobile, and Abogados Centro Legal.

Dates & Time

WHEN

Select nights

November 18 – January 18, 2021

Wednesday – Sunday

OPEN MLK Monday (last night Jan. 18)

CLOSED Thanksgiving (Nov. 26), Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), and Christmas (Dec. 25)

TIME

5pm – 9pm

Pricing

Glow Wild is a limited socially-distanced event with timed tickets

Purchase Glow Wild event tickets, Train, and Carousel single tickets online before your visit

Admission tickets are non-refundable but are date and time transferable. Email reply to the payment receipt you received after ticket purchase to request date and time transfer.

Zoo Discounts cannot be combined with any additional coupons, specials, or offers

Prices listed are not including tax

Non-Member

Online Tickets/Pre-purchased

Wednesday & Thursday (Non-Peak Nights)

Adult – $14.95

Child (ages 2-12) – $9.95

Infant (under 2yrs old) – Free

Online Tickets/Pre-purchased

Friday – Sunday (Peak Nights)

Adult – $20.95

Child (ages 2-12) – $12.95

Infant (under 2yrs old) – Free

Onsite Tickets/Purchased at the Gate

All Nights (Wed-Sun)

Adult – $23.95

Child (ages 2-12) – $14.95

Infant (under 2yrs old) – Free

Pick an event date and time to purchase timed ticket – HERE

Purchase Train or Carousel single tickets $3.50 – HERE

Member

Member Discounted Timed Ticket

Members receive 30% off on Glow Wild admission tickets – HERE

Sign-in at the top-right of the ticketing page to access discounted pricing

Once signed in, the Member type ticket you need (Member Adult/Member Child) will be discounted

Pick an event date and time to purchase discounted timed ticket

The coupon in the 2020 Member Perks Coupon Book that offers two (2) free unlimited ride wristbands to ZooLight Safari will be honored for Glow Wild.

Glow Wild Ride Wristbands for Members cannot be reserved online – but will be available onsite at the Zoo when you arrive

Bring coupon and show Member card to receive wristbands onsite

Purchase additional Train or Carousel single tickets $3.50 – HERE

Family Plus

Member Discounted Timed Ticket

Members receive 30% off on Glow Wild admission tickets – HERE

Sign-in at the top-right of the ticketing page to access discounted pricing

Once signed in, the Member type ticket you need (Member Adult/Member Child) will be discounted

Pick an event date and time to purchase discounted timed ticket

Glow Wild Ride Wristbands for Family Plus Members cannot be reserved online – but will be available onsite at the Zoo when you arrive

Show Member card to receive wristbands onsite

Purchase additional Train or Carousel single tickets $3.50 – HERE

Rides

$3.50 Single Ride Ticket is for ONE (1) RIDE on the Train OR Carousel

One ticket per person, per ride, for ages 2 years and up

Ride tickets are for Glow Wild operation only and are not valid for any other event

Children under 2 years old must be accompanied by a paying adult on the train and carousel

Children under 12 years of age must be accompanied by a paying adult on the train

Full Moon Wild Slide is closed

Health & Safety Protocols

Face Coverings

All Visitors & Members over the age of six (6) to the Birmingham Zoo will be required to wear face coverings for the protection of other guests, our staff, and our animals

Children under six (6) years old are not required to wear face coverings

Zoo Staff are required to wear face coverings and maintain other heightened safety protocols

WHY? In accordance with State of Alabama ordinance mandating the wearing of face coverings in public places, the Birmingham Zoo supports efforts to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, and we recognize that the best way to prevent the COVID-19 illness is to avoid exposure to the virus. The Birmingham Zoo follows, and expects our guests and members to follow, all applicable government ordinances and we will adjust operational plans accordingly. *Visitors can purchase face coverings at each ticket booth and gift shop kiosks near the exit.* View State of Alabama face covering ordinance, HERE

Social Distancing

Entrance All guests and members will enter through the front gate

Exit All guests and members will be required to exit through the Children’s Zoo gate

NO Re-entry Guests and members will NOT be allowed to reenter the Zoo after exiting

Capacity The Zoo will have strict limits on attendance

One-way Traffic Flow Visitors will follow a one-way directional path through the Zoo from entry to exit

Ground Markers Directional and distancing markers will guide guests on a one-way path through the Zoo

Signage and other measures will remind visitors of safe & healthy practices and to follow social distancing guidelines

Staying Healthy

Hand Sanitizing Stations have been installed throughout the Zoo and made readily accessible

Sanitation Procedures The Zoo has enhanced our rigorous sanitation protocols and cleaning standards to ensure that all facilities will be thoroughly disinfected

High-touch Areas Staff will be routinely cleaning all surfaces and public areas, such as: handrails, viewing glass, door handles, sensory room, and restrooms

Feeling Sick? The Zoo continues to follow the current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines by asking staff and guests to stay home if they are sick or feel sick. We are also encouraging respiratory etiquette, hand hygiene, requiring face masks, and maintaining other heightened safety protocols