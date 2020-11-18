Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration
to
Birmingham Zoo 2630 Cahaba Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama
Get ready for the Birmingham Zoo’s new larger than life illuminated experience, Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration! This extraordinary event will be held on select nights from 5pm until 9pm during the months of November, December, and January. Guests will be captivated by visually stunning lantern creations of wildlife from around the world. Watch the Zoo come alive with hundreds of marvelous animal shapes of all sizes – from pandas, elephants, cheetahs, polar bears, and whales – soaring up to 30 feet high! Spend all winter long with your Birmingham Zoo and glow wild into the new year!
Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration is made possible by presenting sponsor Wells Fargo and featured sponsors Chick-fil-A Birmingham, UAB Callahan Eye Hospital & Clinics, T-Mobile, and Abogados Centro Legal.
Dates & Time
WHEN
Select nights
November 18 – January 18, 2021
Wednesday – Sunday
OPEN MLK Monday (last night Jan. 18)
CLOSED Thanksgiving (Nov. 26), Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), and Christmas (Dec. 25)
TIME
5pm – 9pm
Pricing
Glow Wild is a limited socially-distanced event with timed tickets
Purchase Glow Wild event tickets, Train, and Carousel single tickets online before your visit
- Admission tickets are non-refundable but are date and time transferable. Email reply to the payment receipt you received after ticket purchase to request date and time transfer.
- Zoo Discounts cannot be combined with any additional coupons, specials, or offers
- Prices listed are not including tax
Non-Member
Online Tickets/Pre-purchased
Wednesday & Thursday (Non-Peak Nights)
Adult – $14.95
Child (ages 2-12) – $9.95
Infant (under 2yrs old) – Free
Online Tickets/Pre-purchased
Friday – Sunday (Peak Nights)
Adult – $20.95
Child (ages 2-12) – $12.95
Infant (under 2yrs old) – Free
Onsite Tickets/Purchased at the Gate
All Nights (Wed-Sun)
Adult – $23.95
Child (ages 2-12) – $14.95
Infant (under 2yrs old) – Free
Pick an event date and time to purchase timed ticket – HERE
Purchase Train or Carousel single tickets $3.50 – HERE
Member
Member Discounted Timed Ticket
Members receive 30% off on Glow Wild admission tickets – HERE
Sign-in at the top-right of the ticketing page to access discounted pricing
Once signed in, the Member type ticket you need (Member Adult/Member Child) will be discounted
Pick an event date and time to purchase discounted timed ticket
The coupon in the 2020 Member Perks Coupon Book that offers two (2) free unlimited ride wristbands to ZooLight Safari will be honored for Glow Wild.
Glow Wild Ride Wristbands for Members cannot be reserved online – but will be available onsite at the Zoo when you arrive
Bring coupon and show Member card to receive wristbands onsite
Purchase additional Train or Carousel single tickets $3.50 – HERE
Family Plus
Member Discounted Timed Ticket
Members receive 30% off on Glow Wild admission tickets – HERE
Sign-in at the top-right of the ticketing page to access discounted pricing
Once signed in, the Member type ticket you need (Member Adult/Member Child) will be discounted
Pick an event date and time to purchase discounted timed ticket
Glow Wild Ride Wristbands for Family Plus Members cannot be reserved online – but will be available onsite at the Zoo when you arrive
Show Member card to receive wristbands onsite
Purchase additional Train or Carousel single tickets $3.50 – HERE
Rides
$3.50 Single Ride Ticket is for ONE (1) RIDE on the Train OR Carousel
One ticket per person, per ride, for ages 2 years and up
Ride tickets are for Glow Wild operation only and are not valid for any other event
Children under 2 years old must be accompanied by a paying adult on the train and carousel
Children under 12 years of age must be accompanied by a paying adult on the train
Full Moon Wild Slide is closed
Health & Safety Protocols
Face Coverings
All Visitors & Members over the age of six (6) to the Birmingham Zoo will be required to wear face coverings for the protection of other guests, our staff, and our animals
Children under six (6) years old are not required to wear face coverings
Zoo Staff are required to wear face coverings and maintain other heightened safety protocols
WHY? In accordance with State of Alabama ordinance mandating the wearing of face coverings in public places, the Birmingham Zoo supports efforts to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, and we recognize that the best way to prevent the COVID-19 illness is to avoid exposure to the virus. The Birmingham Zoo follows, and expects our guests and members to follow, all applicable government ordinances and we will adjust operational plans accordingly. *Visitors can purchase face coverings at each ticket booth and gift shop kiosks near the exit.* View State of Alabama face covering ordinance, HERE
Social Distancing
Entrance All guests and members will enter through the front gate
Exit All guests and members will be required to exit through the Children’s Zoo gate
NO Re-entry Guests and members will NOT be allowed to reenter the Zoo after exiting
Capacity The Zoo will have strict limits on attendance
One-way Traffic Flow Visitors will follow a one-way directional path through the Zoo from entry to exit
Ground Markers Directional and distancing markers will guide guests on a one-way path through the Zoo
Signage and other measures will remind visitors of safe & healthy practices and to follow social distancing guidelines
ZOO EVENT MAP coming soon!
Staying Healthy
Hand Sanitizing Stations have been installed throughout the Zoo and made readily accessible
Sanitation Procedures The Zoo has enhanced our rigorous sanitation protocols and cleaning standards to ensure that all facilities will be thoroughly disinfected
High-touch Areas Staff will be routinely cleaning all surfaces and public areas, such as: handrails, viewing glass, door handles, sensory room, and restrooms
Feeling Sick? The Zoo continues to follow the current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines by asking staff and guests to stay home if they are sick or feel sick. We are also encouraging respiratory etiquette, hand hygiene, requiring face masks, and maintaining other heightened safety protocols