GolfSmarter--Free TPI Assessments

TrainSmarter 1105 Dunston Ave, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213

Looking for the performance edge to take your golf game to the next level? Top golfers like Jordan Speith and Rory McIlroy know that the right exercises can make a dramatic difference in your golf game, keep you injury-proof AND improve your recovery so you can play more often! To launch the GolfSmarter program, TPI-certified coach Jake Killebrew is offering FREE assessments on February 10 & 11. And we're offering something special to the people who come out for this launch! Spaces are limited--Contact jake@wetrainsmarter.com (205.999.7705) for more information and to schedule your assessment.

TrainSmarter 1105 Dunston Ave, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Fitness, Leisure & Recreation, Workshops
205.999.7705
