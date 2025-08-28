Free event at Rojo in the Side Room "Good Grief: Love, Loss & Communal Cultivation of Resilience". Use QR code to RSVP.

Grief comes for us all. And we don’t have to face it alone. Join host John Vereen and special guest Don Mosley, J.D. for a powerful night of storytelling, humor, conversation, and community healing.

This interactive event includes:

“Pictionary for the People” improv game

Word Up! with Don Mosley J.D.

Community StoryJam- open Mic format

Reflections on resilience, love, and HEO values

Featured Guest:

Don Mosley, J.D.- Founder of Integrity and Leadership Partners, respected community leader, and speaker. Don brings powerful insight into the emotional, spiritual, and social layers of grief. Through his personal journey and professional experience, he will help guide our room toward understanding, restoration, and hope.

Event Flow:

Opening Reflection – Setting intention and grounding in the Kindness, Love, Integrity, Respect, Peace (KLIRP)

Pictionary for the People – A lively improv-style game where community members act out scenarios that reflect shared human experiences around loss, grief, support, and a few wildcards to spice it up

Word Up! – Don Mosley shares his story and opens dialogue on grief, legacy, and renewal

Community StoryJam – A heartfelt, open-floor storytelling segment where attendees are invited to share personal reflections on grief—moments of loss, learning, laughter, and love. Prompts will be offered to spark connective conversations, and the mic will be passed with respect and intention. All voices welcome—whether it's a whisper, a memory, or a full-circle testimony. This is healing in motion. Time limit 5mins