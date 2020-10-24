The Grace House Junior Board will host the 7th Annual Grace House Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, October 24th from 11 am-2 pm in the parking lot of Mountain Brook Community Church (3001 US-280, Birmingham, AL 35243).

Due to the health and safety concerns presented by COVID-19, the 2020 Pumpkin Festival will use a “drive-thru” model where guests can participate in all festival activities from inside of their vehicle!

Tickets to the Pumpkin Festival are $25/vehicle and include:

• 2 pumpkins loaded straight into your car and ready to take home!

• A pumpkin decorating kit!

• A yard sign you can display to let everyone know you’re supporting Grace House and girls in foster care this fall season!

• Access to drive-thru activities, including candy and prize giveaways!

Additional pumpkins can be added on to your purchase for $5 per pumpkin. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time or day-of at the festival. Only debit/credit card payments will be accepted to protect the safety of our volunteers – no cash sales will be conducted.

100% of proceeds from the Pumpkin Festival directly benefit Grace House Ministries. Grace House provides stable, Christian homes to 38 Alabama girls in foster care on our residential campus in Fairfield. The Pumpkin Festival is the Grace House Junior Board’s signature fundraising event, and raises critically needed support for our ministry. If you're planning to buy a pumpkin this Fall, why not have that purchase support Alabama girls in foster care?

To see additional information for the festival or learn more about the mission and vision of Grace House Ministries, please visit us at www.grace-house.org or engage with us on social media at @gracehouseorg.