Grand Bohemian Village2Village Run

to

Lane Parke 2683 Lane Parke Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35223

The Grand Bohemian Village 2 Village 10K and 7.5K, presented by the Grand Bohemian and Habitat Feed and Social, starts and finishes at the Grand Bohemian Hotel at 8:00 AM. This amazing course winds through the beautiful Mountain Brook streets, around the Birmingham Country Club, and finishes among the quaint streets of Mountain Brook Village into Lane Parke for an exciting afterparty.

Info

Lane Parke 2683 Lane Parke Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35223
events, Fitness, Kids & Family
205-871-3779
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Grand Bohemian Village2Village Run - 2026-03-07 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Grand Bohemian Village2Village Run - 2026-03-07 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Grand Bohemian Village2Village Run - 2026-03-07 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Grand Bohemian Village2Village Run - 2026-03-07 08:00:00 ical