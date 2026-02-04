Grand Bohemian Village2Village Run
to
Lane Parke 2683 Lane Parke Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35223
The Grand Bohemian Village 2 Village 10K and 7.5K, presented by the Grand Bohemian and Habitat Feed and Social, starts and finishes at the Grand Bohemian Hotel at 8:00 AM. This amazing course winds through the beautiful Mountain Brook streets, around the Birmingham Country Club, and finishes among the quaint streets of Mountain Brook Village into Lane Parke for an exciting afterparty.
Info
Lane Parke 2683 Lane Parke Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35223
events, Fitness, Kids & Family