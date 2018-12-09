Dec. 9: Saks Plaza at The Summit. Join us for the fourth annual Grand Menorah Lighting presented by the Levite Jewish Community Center, Chabad of Alabama and the Birmingham Jewish Foundation’s unrestricted fund and the Karl and Gladys Friedman LJCC fund at The Summit. We will be celebrating the festival of lights with an Israeli street fair-theme with street performers, music, balloons, popcorn, cotton candy and of course traditional latkes and doughnuts.