Great Short Stories Book Club

O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213

Register your email to receive a link to the Zoom meeting the morning of the event.

Great Short Stories is currently reading from "Fifty Great Short Stories" edited by Milton Crane. Copies are available at O'Neal Library and check out for 1 year. Contact Holley at hwesley@oneallibrary.org or 205.445.1117 to check availability.

Monday, October 12: The Door by E.B. White (led by community member, Ron) Read the story online: https://www.classicshorts.com/stories/door.html

Info

Library, Meeting
2054451117
