Great Short Stories Reading Group

Please join Great Short Stories for a rousing discussion of "The Masque of the Red Death" by Edgar Allan Poe, led by community member Sandra V.

Poe weaves a tale about a terrible plague that afflicts the land with death and great suffering. But Prince Prospero ( with allusions to The Tempest), his courtiers, and friends withdraw to an abbey, sealed to keep out the plague. They have every luxury and entertainment. An extravagant masked ball is arranged for their pleasure but unfortunately the Red Death is in the abbey among them. Eerie and topical for the current time.

Read the story online on the Poe Museum website: https://www.poemuseum.org/the-masque-of-the-red-death