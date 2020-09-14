Great Short Stories: The Man Higher Up by O. Henry

O'Neal Library 50 Oak Street, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213

Register your email to receive a link to the Zoom meeting the morning of the event.

Please join Great Short Stories for a rousing discussion "The Man Higher Up" by O'Henry, led by community member Gay J.

Read the story online on Project Gutenberg.  Click here.

For more information, contact Holley at hwesley@eolib.org.

