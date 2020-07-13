Great Short Stories The Other Side of the Hedge by E.M. Forster

Emmet O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Register your email to receive a link to the Zoom meeting the morning of the event.

Please join Great Short Stories for a rousing discussion of "The Other Side of the Hedge" by E.M. Forster, led by community member Carol S.

Read the story online on Project Gutenberg.  Click here.

For more information, contact Holley at hwesley@eolib.org.

Info

Emmet O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama
Education & Learning, Entertainment, Library
