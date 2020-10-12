Register your email to receive a link to the Zoom meeting the morning of the event.

Great Short Stories is currently reading from "Fifty Great Short Stories" edited by Milton Crane. Copies are available at O'Neal Library and check out for 1 year. Contact Holley at hwesley@oneallibrary.org or 205.445.1117 to check availability.

Monday, October 12: The Door by E.B. White (led by community member, Ron) Click here to read the story online.

Monday, November 9: The Three-Day Blow by Ernest Hemingway (led by community member, Bill) Click here to read the story online.

Monday, December 14: The Chaser by John Collier (led by community member, Bob) Click here to read the story online.

Monday, January 11: The Other Two by Edith Wharton (led by community member, Carol) Click here to read the story online.

Monday, February 8: Ivy Day in the Committee Room by James Joyce (led by community member, Sandra) Click here to read the story online.