Great Wall of Chinakah Dinner

For more than a decade, the Chabad of Alabama has hosted an annual Chinese food dinner on the evening of Christmas. “It’s become a tradition that Jewish people eat Chinese on Dec. 25, as nothing else is open,” said Mushka Posner, a Chabad spokesperson, in a previous Village Living article. The meal will also be kosher.

Tickets for the dinner are $20 for adults and $10 for children before Dec. 20, and $30 for adults and $20 for children after Dec. 20. For details, contact 970-0100 or office@chabadofalabama.com.