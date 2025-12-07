Grinch Holiday Photos & Pet Paw Print Ornaments at Smith's Variety

to

Smith’s Variety Shop 45 Church Street, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213

Celebrate the season with Christmas pet photos featuring the Grinch and adorable paw-print ornaments at Smith’s Variety on Sunday, December 7th from 12–5 PM! Family and friends are welcome to join in the fun while supporting a great cause. All proceeds benefit The Animal League of Birmingham, helping raise money for local shelters and rescues. Bring your pets, strike a pose, and make a difference this holiday season! Smith’s Variety is located at 45 Church Street, Mountain Brook.

Info

Smith’s Variety Shop

Photo by Anne Wood.

Smith’s Variety Shop 45 Church Street, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Charity & Fundraisers, events, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Grinch Holiday Photos & Pet Paw Print Ornaments at Smith's Variety - 2025-12-07 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Grinch Holiday Photos & Pet Paw Print Ornaments at Smith's Variety - 2025-12-07 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Grinch Holiday Photos & Pet Paw Print Ornaments at Smith's Variety - 2025-12-07 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Grinch Holiday Photos & Pet Paw Print Ornaments at Smith's Variety - 2025-12-07 12:00:00 ical