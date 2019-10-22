Growing Up in Venezuela and Watching the Change From Afar
OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Growing Up in Venezuela and Watching the Change From Afar." Carlos Izcaray, the new, highly acclaimed conductor and director of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra in Birmingham, is a native of Venezuela. He will describe growing up there, moving to Birmingham, and watching his native country from afar. He will also tell us about his new role with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra.
