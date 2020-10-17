Halloween Cupcake Decorating: Craft at Home for Teens

Decorate Halloween-themed cupcakes with Virginia Brasher, craft instructor and baker extraordinaire! This program will be hosted in Zoom. Check back in October for updates to this program description.

This program is for teens in grades 7-12. Registration is required to receive the Zoom meeting information to participate. If you have questions, email teen librarians Matt Layne and Michelle Cheng at teens@eolib.org.

Virginia Brasher is an artist, crafter, baker, and farmer of Peaceful Acres Farm in Morris, Alabama. She has taught amazing virtual crafts to the O'Neal Library in Mountain Brook, such as block printing, watercolor painting, and cake decorating. Learn more about Virginia and Peaceful Acres Farm on Facebook (@peacefulacreshippie) and Instagram (@peaceful_acres_farm).