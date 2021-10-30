Halloween Kids Yoga at Overton Park

Dress up as your favorite character, animal or super hero and join us at Overton Park for some festive fun! This playful class encourages self-expression as well as building social skills. They will improve strength, flexibility, and coordination. They will also learn self-respect and respect for others with the practice of fun and challenging poses, partner and group poses, lots of yoga games, breathing and basic anatomy. Children will learn how to focus and center themselves with various breathing and visualization techniques. Kids sing, draw, listen to stories, and play yoga in this energy releasing class. Just right for children ages 5 -12.