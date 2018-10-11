Hand in Paw's Barktoberfest

Join Hand in Paw on Thursday October 11th to celebrate dogs, beer and animal assisted therapy! Barktoberfest is a dog-friendly take on Oktoberfest held at Cahaba Brewing. Festivities start at 6:00 and include Oktoberfest inspired activities including a hot dog eating contest, costume contest and stein hoist contest. Enjoy spending time visiting with our vendors while enjoying lively music and sipping on craft beer (first beer included in ticket price). We will even have a pet caricature artist on site providing free caricatures! Don’t miss this fun fall event that supports everyone’s favorite nonprofit, Hand in Paw.