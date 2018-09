Come celebrate in Oktoberfest fashion, Hand in Paw style, with your furry friend by your side! Drink local beer, participate in the popular doggie costume contest, and even get a caricature of your pup all while supporting Hand in Paw!

$20 gets you one beer ticket; entry into the pet costume contest, stein hoist contest, and hot dog eating contest; one raffle ticket; access to the free doggie caricature artist and the HIP Therapy Dog Kissing Booth; and a novelty Hand in Paw cup.