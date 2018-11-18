The Alabama Civic Chorale will present their 71st annual performance of Handel's MESSIAH with soloists and orchestra on Sunday, November 18 at 3:00 p.m. The program will take place at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover. The chorus is comprised of approximately 100 people from all over the Birmingham area and throughout the state. The performance is free to the public. Seats are a first come, first serve basis and will fill up quickly. It is suggested to arrive at least 30 minutes prior to the program. Please make plans to attend. This is a wonderful way to begin your holiday season. For more information please visitwww.alabamacivicchorale.com.