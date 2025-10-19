Harvest on Hoyt presented by Finch Fine Wines marks the Mountain Brook Chamber’s signature community supper, back for its second year! This event promises an unforgettable dining experience crafted by the beloved Dyron's Lowcountry. Designed to unite our community over a shared table, Harvest on Hoyt celebrates connection, conversation, and the unique spirit of Mountain Brook. Proceeds from this year’s Harvest on Hoyt will help fund future student-led projects that directly benefit the Mountain Brook community, Chamber, and city. We're excited to support the next generation of leaders as they bring creative, impactful ideas to life.