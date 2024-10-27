Harvest on Hoyt marks the Mountain Brook Chamber and Junior Board’s inaugural community supper. This event promises an unforgettable dining experience crafted by the beloved Dyron's Lowcountry.

Guests will enjoy a happy hour from 4-4:30 with beer & wine until finding their seats. The meal will offer four courses with a white and red wine pairing by Finch Fine Wines. There will be live music by the Gore Brothers along with remarks from the City of Mountain Brook.