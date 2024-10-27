Harvest on Hoyt

Harvest on Hoyt marks the Mountain Brook Chamber and Junior Board’s inaugural community supper. This event promises an unforgettable dining experience crafted by the beloved Dyron's Lowcountry.

Guests will enjoy a happy hour from 4-4:30 with beer & wine until finding their seats. The meal will offer four courses with a white and red wine pairing by Finch Fine Wines. There will be live music by the Gore Brothers along with remarks from the City of Mountain Brook.

