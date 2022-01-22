Herbal Medicine: Diet and Yoga for Healthy Joints

Led by Cameron Strouss B.S., FH, RH (AHG), Aroma

Founder, Functional Herbalist, Registered Herbalist (American Herbalist Guild), Level 1 Aromatherapist and Ashley Clarke, RYT 500, E-RYT 200, YACEP, Kripalu Mindful Outdoor Leadership Guide

Knowing more about your joints and supporting them can help you advocate for yourself with your health care providers and can give you the tools and confidence to relate to your body in a more empowered way. This class will help you to clear up some of the confusion around joint health and give you clear tools to help yourself or your family with Functional Medicine principles, Traditional Western Herbalism, and yoga. In this in-depth workshop we will cover the causes of joint pain, Cameron's therapeutic approach to joint issues using diet/nutrients, supplements, and herbs. We will also give you some options for manual and movement therapies you may not have known about. We will also maintain comfort and mobility throughout class with yoga to loosen our joints and increase blood and lymph flow. Lunch will be provided by Please join us!